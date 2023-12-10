Cancer Comfort Collection delivers donated comfort items to patients at Avera Cancer Institute
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After holding a collection drive in the fall, calling on community members to donate blankets, hats, books and other comfort items, a local organization has been delivering donated items to patients and staff at the Avera Cancer Institute.
The Cancer Comfort Collection is in its 7th year, and over the years has helped over 3,000 patients battling cancer fight the mental battle while fighting a physical battle.
Amber Reed founded the Cancer Comfort Collection in 2017 when her mother, Peggy, was battling cancer. Amber realized the need to improve the lives of those battling cancer and began a campaign to collect comfort items to donate to cancer patients.
In November, the comfort items were dropped off at Avera, where the nurses, techs, and hospital employees were able to surprise patients with the donated items.
The organization has plans to continue helping Avera patients and staff throughout the winter. Recently, they received a $735 donation from Interstates employees that went toward wish list items for ACI nurses.
The organization promised more announcements of donations. To keep up with the Cancer Comfort Collection or learn how to get involved, you can follow them on Facebook.
