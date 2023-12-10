Cancer Comfort Collection delivers donated comfort items to patients at Avera Cancer Institute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After holding a collection drive in the fall, calling on community members to donate blankets, hats, books and other comfort items, a local organization has been delivering donated items to patients and staff at the Avera Cancer Institute.

The Cancer Comfort Collection is in its 7th year, and over the years has helped over 3,000 patients battling cancer fight the mental battle while fighting a physical battle.

Amber Reed founded the Cancer Comfort Collection in 2017 when her mother, Peggy, was battling cancer. Amber realized the need to improve the lives of those battling cancer and began a campaign to collect comfort items to donate to cancer patients.

In November, the comfort items were dropped off at Avera, where the nurses, techs, and hospital employees were able to surprise patients with the donated items.

The organization has plans to continue helping Avera patients and staff throughout the winter. Recently, they received a $735 donation from Interstates employees that went toward wish list items for ACI nurses.

The organization promised more announcements of donations. To keep up with the Cancer Comfort Collection or learn how to get involved, you can follow them on Facebook.

The community of people supporting the Cancer Comfort Collection is a visible representation of compassion, caring and putting those feelings into action to help others during a time they need it most. This year we were able to deliver items for almost 800 patients admitted in the hospital for cancer and we are currently working together with ACI on some other comfort items to be announced in the upcoming weeks. The CCC community has grown in 7 years and is able to continue because of the giving hearts of many. Some who have been a part of CCC since the beginning have now been impacted personally by cancer within their circle. Each year, the CCC wraps our arms around them and supports them through the mission; to bring comfort to those fighting the physical battle to help them fight the mental battle. This year we were able to extended our reach geographically because of people like you, reading this article, that want to help. The goal is to continue to extend our reach to help other in need, by staying small. Cancer is personal, it is intimate, it requires one-on-one attention with the support of a small village. By reaching out to smaller communities, communities that stick together to help their neighbors, the hope is to grow by getting other communities involved in CCC's mission. For anyone reading this, if this speaks to you and you have some ideas you want to share on how to get your community involved please contact us at: https://www.facebook.com/cancercomfortcollection

