‘Christmas with Deputies’ continues to help families in third year

Some families had the chance to spend time with officers on Saturday while doing some much-needed Christmas shopping.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some families had the chance to spend time with officers on Saturday while doing some much-needed Christmas shopping at the same time as part of the Christmas with Deputies program.

Nominations come from teachers and school counselors for families that would benefit from the assistance.

This was the third year of the event and once the shopping was done, the families and deputies met at the Crooks Community Center for a meal.

“It’s amazing to see the personalities and things that kids are into,” said Deputy Sheriff Damian Kardas with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. “When I was their age, it was just Legos, but there’s so many different toys now. Just seeing what they’re so excited about is so amazing and the joy that they get to pick whatever they want is just priceless and hard to put into words how amazing it is.”

In total, the sheriff’s office helped about 75 people on Saturday.

