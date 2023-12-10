Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Climate activists turn water in Venice canal green

Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.
Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.(Extinction Rebellion)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Climate activists in Italy are claiming responsibility for turning a Venice canal fluorescent green.

Extinction Rebellion said it dumped chemicals into the canal Saturday to turn it green.

They also hung a sign which said “while the government speaks, we hang by a thread.”

The group posted on social media saying it was protesting the COP 28, a United Nations conference held in Dubai.

Venice’s mayor said public services, including transportation, were stopped for a time due to the protest.

Venice and other Italian cities have successfully pressed charges against climate activists in the past.

Many of their targets protected sites which garner heavy fines and even prison time if defaced.

There has not been any word on arrests that happened in Saturday’s protest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep...
‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots
Historic South Dakota Church Preparing for Lutfisk Dinner
Oldest Lutheran congregation in South Dakota brings back Lutefisk dinner
The Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball team had the opportunity on Friday to hear from a...
First female official in a South Dakota football championship game inspires students in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The ceremony at the Multicultural Center, where the students read their winning essays, was...
Middle school essay contest winners honored on Human Rights Day
The ceremony at the Multicultural Center, where the students read their winning essays, was...
Middle school essay contest winners honored on Human Rights Day
Community Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting held at Empire Mall
Community Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting held at Empire Mall
On Sunday afternoon, the Empire Mall invited community members out to honor the holiday with...
Community Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting held at Empire Mall