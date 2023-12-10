Community Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting held at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last Thursday was the first day of Chanukah, and for the eighth year, a public celebration was held in Sioux Falls.

On Sunday afternoon, the Empire Mall invited community members out to honor the holiday with the lighting of the Menorah.

The event included traditional food and music to provide an opportunity for the Jewish community and allies to come together.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people of Israel. We will be thinking of them as we light our menorah, as we are celebrating, we are recognizing that our brothers and sisters in the holy land of Israel are under attack. There are many of them in captivity and we are praying for them and wishing them the best in this difficult time,” said Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz with the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota.

The final day of Chanukah will be on Friday, December 15.

