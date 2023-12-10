Avera Medical Minute
Garry & Mayo spark Jackrabbits in win at Wichita State

SDSU picks up 79-69 road victory
Jackrabbit men win 79-69
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, KS (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State redshirt freshman Kalen Garry scored a career-high 22 points, Kansas native Zeke Mayo registered a game-high 25, and the Jackrabbits earned a 79-69 victory over Wichita State at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits earned their first victory ever over Wichita State in the two sides’ fourth all-time meeting. They did it with a strong effort on the defensive end holding the Shockers to a season-low 31.4% shooting mark from the field.

The first half was competitive throughout with the biggest lead for either team a three-point advantage over the first 10 minutes of the contest. Wichita State took a 19-15 lead, its largest of the night, on an Xavier Bell 3-pointer at the 9:39 mark of the first half.

Wichita State took a 23-20 lead with 7:21 on the clock when the Jackrabbits made their move. A Garry 3-pointer and consecutive field goals by William Kyle III and Mayo made it a 27-23 score for the Jackrabbits in a less than two-minute span.

SDSU kept its edge through the remainder of the first half, trumpeted by a block on the defensive end by Tanner Te Slaa as the buzzer sounded, pushing the Jackrabbits went into the halftime break up 32-26.

Garry exploded offensively for the Jacks to begin the second half scoring the period’s first eight points. SDSU extended the margin to 59-42 at the 8:19 mark, on another Garry 3-pointer, for its largest lead of the night.

The Shockers worked to cut into the deficit and had the Jackrabbit lead to 71-64 in the final moments of the contest. Garry dished a pass to Luke Appel, who finished off a layup in traffic, to put the game out of reach with just over a minute to play.

Notes

  • South Dakota State improved to 5-5 overall with the victory. Wichita State fell to 7-3.
  • The Jackrabbits shot 44.4% from the floor and 12 of 33 (36.4%) from 3-point range. SDSU had a strong night at the charity stripe finishing 11 of 13 (84.6%) while Wichita State was 14-for-20 (70%).
  • Mayo scored a team-high 25 points on 8 of 18 shooting. He had a season-high seven assists to go along with six rebounds.
  • Garry’s career-high 22 points came on an 8-for-12 clip from the field. He also had seven rebounds and two assists. Easley joined the two in double digits with 11 points while he had a team-high four steals and seven rebounds.
  • Colby Rogers had a team-high 21 points for the Shockers.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Brookings for its next matchup. The Jackrabbits host Mayville State on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in Frost Arena.

