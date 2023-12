Jefferson and Roosevelt split basketball twin bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school basketball seasons began at Roosevelt and Jefferson High School with a rivalry game between the two West Side Sioux Falls rivals on Saturday afternoon at the Jefferson gymnasium.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-The #3 Jefferson girls beating Yankton 51-22

-#2 Roosevelt upending #1 Jefferson 47-38

