Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a call of cattle on the road and ending up finding an SUV in a ditch.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Juan Comacho was driving on Harrison Avenue when he hit a cow and ended up in the ditch.

Authorities later found out that Camacho’s driver license was barred and that there was drug paraphernalia in the SUV located by a K9 unit.

Camacho was charged with driving with a suspended license along with possession of drug paraphernelia.

