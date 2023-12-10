Avera Medical Minute
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a call of cattle on the road and ending up finding an SUV in a ditch.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Juan Comacho was driving on Harrison Avenue when he hit a cow and ended up in the ditch.

Authorities later found out that Camacho’s driver license was barred and that there was drug paraphernalia in the SUV located by a K9 unit.

Camacho was charged with driving with a suspended license along with possession of drug paraphernelia.

