Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy

Heisman Trophy finalist LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels poses for a photo with the Heisman...
Heisman Trophy finalist LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels poses for a photo with the Heisman Trophy, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in New York. The Heisman Trophy, award to college football's top player, will be announced Saturday, Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious player of the year award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship.

The fifth-year player, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU in 2022, received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was the the runner-up with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points and Oregon’s Bo Nix was third (51, 885), putting transfer quarterbacks in each of the top three spots. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished fourth.

Daniels, who turns 23 on Dec. 18, won AP Player of the Year earlier this week.

Daniels is the fifth quarterback in the last seven seasons to win the Heisman after transferring, joining former LSU star Joe Burrow in 2019 and USC’s Caleb Williams last year. He is also LSU’s third Heisman winner overall, along with running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep...
‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots
It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area....
Jackley: Items of interest being analyzed in Rachel Cyriacks case
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
A few months ago, Jeremy Carlson, living in Idaho, was looking for a new career.
Noem campaign inspires move from Idaho to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Saturday Evening's First Alert Forecast
The Minnesota National Guard came together on Saturday in Luverene to celebrate the completion...
Celebration held for completion of new armory building in Luverne