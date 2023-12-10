Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Middle school essay contest winners honored on Human Rights Day

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - December 10th is recognized as Human Rights Day, and on Sunday, a group of middle-schoolers were honored for essays they wrote about human rights.

The ceremony at the Multicultural Center, where the students read their winning essays, was open to the public.

The 7th and 8th graders were given the prompt, “Sustainability, we can do it.”

“I wrote my essay about water pollution,” said 7th grader Avrianna Jung. “It’s important to me because everyone needs water and if we don’t care for the the water then we won’t have any left.”

“I wrote my essay about water sustainability because we might run out of fresh water,” said 7th grader Brynn Olson. “I wrote about it because I care about it, if we want a future for future generations.”

Human Rights Day takes place on the anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

A dozen local civic organizations sponsored the event.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep...
‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots
Historic South Dakota Church Preparing for Lutfisk Dinner
Oldest Lutheran congregation in South Dakota brings back Lutefisk dinner
The Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball team had the opportunity on Friday to hear from a...
First female official in a South Dakota football championship game inspires students in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The ceremony at the Multicultural Center, where the students read their winning essays, was...
Middle school essay contest winners honored on Human Rights Day
Community Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting held at Empire Mall
Community Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting held at Empire Mall
On Sunday afternoon, the Empire Mall invited community members out to honor the holiday with...
Community Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting held at Empire Mall
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean held a buffet-style fundraiser, serving traditional Syrian...
Sioux Falls restaurant holds fundraiser for children in Gaza