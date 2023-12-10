Middle school essay contest winners honored on Human Rights Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - December 10th is recognized as Human Rights Day, and on Sunday, a group of middle-schoolers were honored for essays they wrote about human rights.

The ceremony at the Multicultural Center, where the students read their winning essays, was open to the public.

The 7th and 8th graders were given the prompt, “Sustainability, we can do it.”

“I wrote my essay about water pollution,” said 7th grader Avrianna Jung. “It’s important to me because everyone needs water and if we don’t care for the the water then we won’t have any left.”

“I wrote my essay about water sustainability because we might run out of fresh water,” said 7th grader Brynn Olson. “I wrote about it because I care about it, if we want a future for future generations.”

Human Rights Day takes place on the anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

A dozen local civic organizations sponsored the event.

