Muskegon earns weekend split with Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, 6-2, on Star Wars Night. JJ Wiebusch and Jaksen Panzer each tallied goals for the Herd while goaltender Jan Kasal had his first United States Hockey League start between the pipes. The Herd moves to 13-10-1-1 this season and holds third place in the Western Conference with 28 points.

The Lumberjacks struck first with a goal at the 11:37 mark in the first period, just after a penalty on JJ Wiebusch expired and the Herd’s second line of Micah Berger, Jaksen Panzer and Will McDonough worked to find their groove after taking over for the penalty kill unit. The Stampede was able to strike back with JJ Wiebusch earning his 13th goal of the season, his third this weekend, with just 45 seconds to spare in the period. Assisted by Tyler Borgula and John McNelis, Wiebusch’s goal tied the game at one goal each heading into the first intermission.

After little activity for around three quarters of the second period, Muskegon’s Hunter Anderson was able to give the Lumberjacks back their lead with 14:09 expired from the clock. The Stampede was able to go two-for-two on the penalty kill in the second period, going four-for-four over two periods. A 180-degree flip from the first period, the Herd was outshot by the Lumberjacks 15-6 in the second, compared to 12-7 in favor of the Stampede during the first.

With four goals from Muskegon in the final frame, the Herd was unable to come back to overtake the Lumberjacks. Jaksen Panzer was able to find one goal late in the period after a series of shots and rebounds on Muskegon’s netminder, Beau Lane. Panzer’s goal was assisted by Will McDonough and Micah Berger. In the end, the Herd’s empire fell with a final score of 6-2.

With his first USHL start in net, Jan Kasal was tabbed with the loss, allowing five of Muskegon’s six goals. He was able to turn away 26 shots on his net for a .839 save percentage. Kasal was brought up from the Janesville Jets of the NAHL at the start of the week to fill the place of Caleb Heil, who is currently competing with the US Junior Select team at the World Jr. A Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The Stampede heads to Fargo, N.D. on Friday night for the first game in a home-and-home series against the Fargo Force. They’ll then return to the Denny Saturday for the last game before a 12-day holiday break. Saturday’s game is the annual Ugly Sweater Night, where the Herd and the Force will both wear specialty ugly Christmas sweater themed jerseys. More information on the game will be released next week.

