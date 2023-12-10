Project Joy donates toys to Brookings families in need

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays are known for many things, such as beautiful light displays, cookies, family, and of course, giving.

On Saturday, Project Joy showcased the giving spirit in Brookings.

Families in need of gifts for their kids could come in and shop for toys that had been donated by local community members and organizations.

This year, Project Joy saw record numbers with over 900 children signed up and even more on the waitlist.

The non-profit organization began in 2006 and is run entirely by volunteer help and donations.

“I have kids at school that will come back to school and say, “I didn’t get Santa,’ or, ‘I didn’t get any gifts.’ So this is a great thing that we can include anybody in our county that qualifies to get a gift,” said volunteer Becky Hanson.

“It’s just really great to remember the kind of Christmas you had as a child and make sure other kids have that same kind of experience where they have something to unwrap on Christmas morning and hopefully the parents can see that happiness in their eyes and know that they were able to do that for their kids, too,” said board member Kari Westlund.

“Most of the parents that do come through here are very thankful,” board member Jena Werpy explained. “Really it’s just the joy in our hearts and spreading that joy to those kids on Christmas morning so it brings a smile to their face.”

Trees for Project Joy donations were set up at 19 different locations all across Brookings.

