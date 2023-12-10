Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rodeo Rapid City named 2023 PRCA large indoor rodeo of the year

L-R: Chip Tully with Priefert, Steve Sutton, Kim Sutton, Amy Sutton-Muller, Brent Sutton with...
L-R: Chip Tully with Priefert, Steve Sutton, Kim Sutton, Amy Sutton-Muller, Brent Sutton with Sutton Rodeo/Rodeo Rapid City and Miss Rodeo America Kennadee Riggs.(The Monument)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument is thrilled to announce that Rodeo Rapid City has won the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award for the fifth time. The other rodeos running for the award were San Angelo, TX; Fort Worth, TX; San Antonio, TX; and Houston, TX. The announcement was made at the PRCA Awards Banquet held at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on Dec. 6.

“We truly do not have the words to express our immense gratitude for the love and tremendous support we have received,” says Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “To be voted by our peers as the best in the industry is frankly an incredibly humbling experience. The personnel, our labor crew, the great contestants and stock, and the staff of The Monument all work together to make this the best rodeo in the world. This event means so much to our entire family and we feel blessed to do what we love.”

Rodeo Rapid City has been awarded four times for being the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. The most recent awards were given in 2021 and 2020, and the previous two were in 2003 and 2002. Moreover, the rodeo has been nominated for this title twenty-one times. Contract personnel, committees, and the top 100 in each PRCA rodeo event voted for the winner at the end of October. The 2023 Rodeo Rapid City had almost 600 contestants and offered $100,000 in prize money.

“We have worked many years with Rodeo Rapid City and the Sutton family and we couldn’t be more proud to have them in our facility,” says Craig Baltzer, executive director at The Monument.

Sutton Rodeo, based in Onida, SD, is the producer of Rodeo Rapid City, a prestigious rodeo event. As a sixth-generation rodeo company, Sutton Rodeo has been operating since 1926 and has received several awards for its PRCA events, including the Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year, and NFR and Hall of Fame Stock Contractors awards for James Sutton, Sr. and James Sutton, Jr.

Rodeo Rapid City, now in its 46th year, is Sutton Rodeo’s biggest event and is set to take place from January 26th to February 1st, 2024. The rodeo will start with an Xtreme weekend of Bulls and Broncs on Jan. 26 and 27, followed by four PRCA rodeo performances from Feb. 1, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, online at //themonument.live/rodeorapidcity, or at EAFB Outdoor Rec.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep...
‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots
USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
Historic South Dakota Church Preparing for Lutfisk Dinner
Oldest Lutheran congregation in South Dakota brings back Lutefisk dinner
The Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball team had the opportunity on Friday to hear from a...
First female official in a South Dakota football championship game inspires students in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz from the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota joined Dakota News Now...
Sioux Falls Rabbi shares the story of Chanukah
Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz from the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota joined Dakota News Now...
Sioux Falls Rabbi shares the story of Chanukah
Sunday Morning's First Alert Forecast
No matter the conditions, fans show out, even for tailgating in below-freezing temperatures....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program