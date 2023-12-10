Avera Medical Minute
School Bus Inc. offers free holiday family photos

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s important to capture the moments and memories of the holidays and one Sioux Falls business provided that for free on Saturday.

School Bus Inc. is known for making sure your kids get to and from school safely. They went above and beyond that call to offer free holiday family photos from professional photographer Maggie Sweets.

The photoshoot took place from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are also bus drivers, were there as well.

“I like it because right now there’s three of them that used to be kids on my school bus and now they are drivers and it’s just fun to see them come in and help out too,” said Duane Versteegh.

“We are always looking for drivers. We are always short help and we need to get the kids to school and their events on time, and we can’t do that if we don’t have enough bus drivers,” said Barb Bauer.

You can learn more about School Bus Inc. at SchoolBusIncTeam.com.

