Sioux Falls restaurant holds fundraiser for children in Gaza

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls restaurant stepped up to raise money for children in Gaza impacted by war.

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean held a buffet-style fundraiser, serving traditional Syrian breakfast food.

Owner Sanaa Abourezk set out with the goal of raising over $5,000.

“When the war kept going and I saw what was going on for the kids. No food, no water, no electricity, no bathroom. Just imagine, you can’t even wash up. I had to do it,” Abourezk explained. “It means that South Dakotans care about children all over the world. They want all kids to grow up. That has been a wonderful message for the people of Gaza.”

They were successful in raising $5,000 and completely sold out of food.

If you couldn’t make it to the fundraiser, you can still drop off donations at the restaurant, located in the 8th and Railroad Center.

