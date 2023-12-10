Avera Medical Minute
USD tailgaters brave the cold for quarterfinal matchup

The Coyote faithful endured the chilly conditions during the tailgate before warming up inside.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Vermillion, the fans packed the DakotaDome for USD’s quarterfinal match with North Dakota State.



“It’s just diehard right here,” Dan Logue expressed. “After the season last year, no way we thought we’d get an extra couple games of tailgating this year so this has been awesome.”

“We just need to be as loud as possible and have as many people. It’s the biggest game they have played here in a long time,” said Nick Logue.

While they were probably disappointed with the final result, it’s still a good sign for the USD football program after having their most successful season since turning D1.

