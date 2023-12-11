Avera Medical Minute
2 women in Sioux City robbed at knifepoint while walking with their children

(ktiv)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed two women who were walking with their children.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, 38-year-old Jorge Douglas Garcia-Mejia is facing a charge of first-degree robbery.

On Dec. 10 just before noon, police say officers were sent to the area of 12th Street and Iowa Street for a reported robbery. Police say when officers got to the area, they found two women who claimed a man, later identified as Garcia-Mejia, had robbed them.

Jorge Garcia-Mejia
Jorge Garcia-Mejia(Woodbury County Jail)

The women told police that when Garcia-Mejia came up to them he displayed a knife and demanded both of their purses. Garcia-Mejia allegedly shoved one of the women and stabbed the other in the back, causing a minor laceration. Court documents state the two women were walking with their three small children during the incident.

After the alleged stabbing and robbery, police say Garcia-Mejia fled with the women’s purses. Police say he was located about three blocks from the scene and arrested.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

