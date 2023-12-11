$2,000 Gold coin found in Mitchell Salvation Army kettle

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salvation Army Lieutenant Rodney Morin had quite the surprise last week when he was counting the money collected from the Salvation Army kettles in Mitchell. He found a coin that at first he thought was a U.S. one-dollar gold coin, but it didn’t take long to realize it was actually a Krugerrand.

“We were counting our kettles and as we opened up the kettle, I found this coin that was inside this plastic wrapping. I wasn’t sure what it was. Initially, it looked like a dollar coin, and I thought that’s kind of funny someone would wrap a dollar coin inside of plastic. When I pulled it out and looked at it closer. it said Krugerrand,” said Lt. Morin.

A Krugerrand is a South African coin made of bullion, or gold and silver of high purity.

“We looked up what a Krugerrand is and it turns out it’s an ounce of solid gold, and the value of it the day we looked it up was over $2,000. So, it’s a very generous gift and it’s just a testament to the work the Salvation Army is doing here in Mitchell and that people appreciate it,” said Lt. Morin.

No one at the Salvation Army knows exactly who put the coin in the kettle and no one has stepped forward to claim the act of generosity.

“There’s no recollection at all from our bell ringer. He never saw anything. He never saw any plastic being put in there, so my theory is perhaps the donor may have wrapped it in a dollar bill and then put it in through the slot with it inside there so it couldn’t have been seen. When I told the bell ringer, ‘You know, there was a gold coin inside your kettle,’ he had a big smile from ear to ear,” said Lt. Morin.

Lt. Morin, however, would love to know who gave the big donation.

“If that person would be willing to, I’d love to be able to meet them in person. Even if they want to remain anonymous, just to hear their story and how the Salvation Army has impacted them and what we’ve done to earn their trust to give so generously, and just to chat a little bit about what we are doing, what we plan to do and how their donation really impacts the community,” said Lt. Morin. “You know, we have our feeding program that feeds 20 to 50 people a day, Monday through Friday, and we have people who come in for rental assistance and energy assistance, and the money they give like that goes back into the community to be able to help those who are in need.”

Morin and his family only recently moved to South Dakota, and this surprise donation has made their first Christmas in Mitchell a memorable one.

“Coming to South Dakota, I’ve never been here before, it’s my first time ever moving with my family here. It says a lot about Mitchell, that it’s a small town that cares about each other,” said Lt. Morin.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.