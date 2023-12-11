Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash involving a stolen vehicle
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Board of Regents will meet at South Dakota State University in Brookings,...
Board of Regents considers expanding in-state tuition to 3 more states

Latest News

Andrew Prekker's design for the Minnesota state flag
Luverne resident’s design is finalist for new Minnesota state flag
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
LIVE: Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
A TV screen shows an image of members of South Korean K-pop band BTS during a news program at...
BTS members RM and V start mandatory military service in South Korea