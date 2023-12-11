Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy, Makenna Leisifer and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Two brothers were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in West Virginia, WSAZ reports.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, two motorcycles collided in a head-on crash, and brothers Shawn Dakota Roseberry, 24, and Michael Lee Roseberry, 26, both died at the scene.

Deputies said they believe that speed and wet roadways played a role in the crash, but noted the motorcycles were not street legal, had faulty equipment and neither driver was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash involving a stolen vehicle
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Board of Regents will meet at South Dakota State University in Brookings,...
Board of Regents considers expanding in-state tuition to 3 more states

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause
Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause
Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause
Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause