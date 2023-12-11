Coaches Corner: South Sioux City girls wrestling looks to continue success after back-to-back state championships

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEB (KTIV) - Evan Bohnet, the South Sioux City Girls wrestling coach joined SportsFource for Coaches Corner. Bohnet was hired as the coach for the Cardinals years ago and talked about the history and growth of the program.

“Six years ago, I took over at South Sioux City for boys and girls wrestling. There weren’t really girls at the time, but we had two young ladies who wanted to be part of the team and there started to be little, small girls’ tournaments popping up around. We took those two girls that first year and just had a lot of fun with it. Then the NSAA sanctioned it three years ago and we were able to win the first two NSAA State Championships and now we’re here. We have about 38 girls on our team this year to start the year and I’m really excited for the growth of the sport not just here in South Sioux, but the state of Nebraska, and the nation,” said Bohnet.

As a coach Bohnet knows this program has been wildly successful, as they have won the only state championships in NSAA girls wrestling history, but for him the most rewarding part of coaching isn’t about the wins and losses.

“Just the joy, you see the smile on the girls’ faces and it doesn’t even matter if it’s a win or a loss. It’s the comradery that the team has and the teamwork that it takes to not be just a good individual but a good team, and that’s what’s most rewarding is just seeing the girls work together and having fun while they’re doing it,” said Bohnet.

While the Cardinals have dominated for two straight years, coach Bohnet said that for this year to be considered a success they want to see great effort from all 38 wrestlers on the roster.

“I haven’t come up with that quite yet, for me it’s just that right now the girls are having fun, competing their best 100% effort 100% of the time that’s what we always tell them. As long as we’re doing that the results will take care of themselves, we can’t concern ourselves with a win or a loss. we’re most concerned with are we giving our best effort and are we having fun while we’re doing it,” said Bohnet.

When the season does come to a close the team will lose one senior wrestler. In high school sports coaches see young kids grow into young adults and for the wrestlers on Cardinals team, coach hopes every kid that passes through the program knows how much everyone cared for them.

“The experience I’ve had with it has always been, I give them a hug, sometimes we’re crying together. Sometimes it’s crying sad tears, sometimes it’s crying happy tears. What I hope they remember about the wrestling program and myself, is that I cared for them, the coaching staff cared for them, their teammates cared for them well beyond the wrestling mat, we wanted to see them grow up and become a great young lady go off and do other things. It’s not just about wrestling I hope they look back and say, ‘some of my best memories were on the wrestling mat in high school’ but that’s not who they are,” said Bohnet.

There is plenty of regular season wrestling left, but the Cardinals hope to have wrestlers in Omaha for state wrestling in February, where they will try and defend their back-to-back state championships.

