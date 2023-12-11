Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fargo Force supporting Cullen’s Children’s Foundation with specialty “Christmas Sweater” themed jersey

Fargo Force getting in the holiday spirit with specialty “Christmas Sweater” themed jersey
Fargo Force getting in the holiday spirit with specialty “Christmas Sweater” themed jersey(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Force are getting in the holiday spirit with a new Christmas themed jersey in support of Cullen’s Children’s Foundation.

A few players got in the festive spirit with a fun photoshoot showing off the “Christmas Sweater” themed jerseys.

The Cully’s Christmas Jersey is just one of seven specialty jerseys the force will be wearing this season and one could be yours. An online auction will open on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.

The Force will be wearing the Christmas themed sweaters when they return home this Friday Dec. 15 to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede.

More information on the auction can be found on the Fargo Force Website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash near Beresford
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Board of Regents will meet at South Dakota State University in Brookings,...
Board of Regents considers expanding in-state tuition to 3 more states

Latest News

The state flag of South Dakota flies over the South Dakota Mines campus on Dec. 8, 2023, in...
‘Let it speak for us’: Legislator plans to pursue South Dakota flag redesign
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
Krugerrand found in Salvation Army kettle
$2,000 Gold coin found in Mitchell Salvation Army kettle
Andrew Prekker's design for the Minnesota state flag
Luverne resident’s design is finalist for new Minnesota state flag
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos