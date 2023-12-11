Jacks again prove ready for playoff adversity

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As dominant as they were through most of this regular season, and in their national championship playoff run last year, it might seem a bit jarring for Jackrabbit fans to see South Dakota State struggle the way they did in the first half of yesterday’s FCS Quarterfinal with Villanova.

Fortunately the team is no stranger to dealing with playoff adversity.

The Jacks were fortunate to take a 10-9 lead into half thanks to Matthew Durrance’s blocked punt and 45 yard touchdown return. Otherwise the Wildcats had controlled the first two quarters, limiting SDSU to just 48 rushing and 16 passing yards in the first half.

State faced similar playoff situations before, most recently last year’s quarterfinals when they were tied going into the fourth quarter with Holy Cross before pulling away with 21 unanswered points.

Sure enough the Jacks’ physicality up front won out. Behind their 605 hogs on the offensive line SDSU ran for 194 yards in the second allowing them to eventually overpower the Wildcats 23-12.

South Dakota State advances to the FCS Semifinals for the sixth time in seven seasons and will host the University of Albany after the Great Danes went on the road to Moscow, Idaho, and rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Idaho 30-22. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM with a national telecast set for ESPN 2.

