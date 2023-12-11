Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln County group launches GoFundMe for prison legal fight

A Lincoln County group fighting against plans for a new men’s prison in their backyard is looking for help in their legal battle.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lincoln County group fighting against plans for a new men’s prison in their backyard is looking for help in their legal battle.

The group NOPE - Lincoln County has launched a GoFundMe page to help with legal costs.

Residents have raised concerns about the state’s transparency with the project, as well as planning and zoning laws.

The fundraising page has a goal of $200,000.

According to the page, any funds that are left over will be donated to support volunteer firefighters in Harrisburg, Canton and Worthing.

