Lincoln County group launches GoFundMe for prison legal fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lincoln County group fighting against plans for a new men’s prison in their backyard is looking for help in their legal battle.

The group NOPE - Lincoln County has launched a GoFundMe page to help with legal costs.

Residents have raised concerns about the state’s transparency with the project, as well as planning and zoning laws.

The fundraising page has a goal of $200,000.

According to the page, any funds that are left over will be donated to support volunteer firefighters in Harrisburg, Canton and Worthing.

