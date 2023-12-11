Luverne resident’s design is finalist for new Minnesota state flag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Andrew Prekker is a 24-year-old resident of Luverne, Minnesota, and a design he created could be the next Minnesota state flag.

We were able to catch up with Prekker about making it as a top-six finalist and hear how his design represents Minnesota.

Have you always been creative? What art forms do you enjoy?

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always been very creative and artistic, as is my entire family. I enjoy all types of art: photography, painting, clay sculpting, cinematography, and creative writing to name a few. Though writing is what I’m most passionate about, and I spend most of my creative free time working on various fiction novels in hopes of someday becoming a published author,” said Prekker.

When did the state flag competition fall into your lap? Did you know right away you wanted to submit a design?

“I actually started designing a new state flag before the official commission was even announced! I had stumbled upon a website called “Minnesotans for a Better Flag” and was so intrigued by the idea that I thought I’d give it a go. I drew a basic concept and posted it in the designated Facebook group, and about a week later the official redesign commission was announced, and it felt like fate! I knew immediately that I wanted to submit a flag design to the commission, only it took me many many revisions before I came up with anything I was happy enough to submit,” said Prekker.

What inspired your design/designs?

“While I was visually inspired by the simplicity and popularity of state flags like New Mexico, Colorado, and Tennessee, all of my symbolic inspiration came from Minnesota itself with emphasis on embracing the history, significance, and uniqueness of our state while also finding the experiences that all Minnesotans share and connect with.

Our state’s motto, ‘L’etoile du Nord’ meaning “star of the north,” was a prominent theme I wanted to reference in my design, and thus, a North Star became the focal point in all of my design variations.

From the very beginning, I wanted a stylized abstract shape of Minnesota featured on my flag in some way. As it’s rare that a state can include its shape on the flag without it being obvious or complicating the design, thus allowing a unique opportunity for our flag to stand out,” said Prekker.

Andrew Prekker's design for the Minnesota state flag (Andrew Prekker)

For the design that made it as a finalist, what features about it represent Minnesota?

“Everything about the flag was specifically created to represent Minnesota. Among the most identifiable is the abstract shape of Minnesota, seen in the swallowtail on the hoist side of the flag, which is a unique design element not seen in any other national or state flag around the world. The North Star is also specific to Minnesota’s history, as it represents our state’s motto. Each color on the flag was also chosen with specific intention to represent different important facets of Minnesota. The Navy is a color broadly associated with Minnesotan identity, the white stripe symbolizes our winters/snow, the green stripe symbolizes the beauty of our nature and the importance of agriculture to our state, and light blue represents the significance of water to our state; each as the land of 10,000 lakes, the birth state of the Mississippi River, and the origins of our states name —which came from the Dakota— that translates to ‘a place of sky-tinted water,’” said Prekker.

What was your reaction when you heard you were a finalist?

“I watched one of the SERC’s live Zoom meetings in late November, as the committee members voted on flag designs and narrowed down the choices. I knew from social media that one of my flags had made it to the final 216, but assumed it probably didn’t make it further along in the process. However, I was absolutely shocked to see the committee begin another round of voting, in which my flag was still up on a poster board of about 15 finalists! About 20 minutes later, I watched as the committee taped up my flag on their board of 6 finalists. I almost couldn’t believe what I was watching, it felt very surreal. But I was soon overwhelmed with complete excitement and honor, and the importance of what it represented finally hit me. It was a moment I’ll never forget,” said Prekker.

What was the reaction of your friends/family/community?

“The response has been amazing. My friends, family, local community (and even strangers online) have all been overwhelmingly supportive of me and my design. I think there’s something exciting about the process of Minnesota getting a new symbol to rally behind, and when there’s a local like me to rally behind too. It’s honestly been so touching to see so many people throughout Minnesota show their enthusiasm for my flag -and the whole process in general- regardless of the outcome. The support from everyone has meant so much to me, and I can never thank everyone enough!

I do want to acknowledge that not everyone is happy with the idea of changing the flag. There’s a misconception that it’s being changed for superficial or political reasons, when in reality, our flag is ineffective when it comes to the functionality and purpose of flags. It has to be visually simple, distinguishable from other flags, and inclusive of all people. Once we see a new flag flying on our poles, I think we will all grow to appreciate the unity, pride, and representation it will bring.”

If your flag is selected, how would you feel seeing your design represent your state?

“It would mean so much to me if I won. It’s very rare that an individual gets an opportunity like this to help represent their state, to have a voice in what our new state flag should look like, and to contribute to a historical moment in Minnesota’s history. Regardless of the outcome, it’s been such a privilege to be a part of it in any way, and the process itself has been so rewarding, fun, and exciting for me. To actually win though, would be an honor beyond words could express,” said Prekker.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission has until January 1 to adopt a new design for the official state flag and the official state seal. View the finalists for the new state flag here.

Andrew Prekker shows off his design for the new Minnesota state flag. (Andrew Prekker)

