Matters of the State: Noem’s budget blueprint; Deadwood’s million-dollar milestone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at Gov. Noem’s latest budget proposal.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting political reporter Lee Strubinger joins the program to break down the budget address, reaction from lawmakers, and what considerations go in to the final budget.

Beth Warden sits down with a new South Dakota resident who credits the ‘Freedom Works Here’ workforce recruitment campaign for his decision to move to South Dakota.

And we catch up with the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association after the city’s first $1 million month for sports wagering.

