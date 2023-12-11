Minnehaha County warrant program a success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 30 outstanding warrants were resolved by a warrant program offered by the Minnehaha County Jail this weekend.

The program waived the $25 fee for anyone looking to resolve a non-violent or misdemeanor bench warrant.

At a briefing Monday Morning, Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported that seven people utilized the program on Friday, and 11 utilized it Saturday.

A total of 29 warrants were taken off the system, and court dates were set for those who turned themselves in.

“The whole purpose of this is we want the warrants to get cleared up. We want you to have a fresh start to the new year. That will help the court systems out. That will help everyone out,” said Captain Phillips.

The program is something law enforcement hopes to do again throughout the year.

Go to Gotwarrants.org if you suspect you or someone you know has an outstanding warrant.

You can always call the jail if you have questions about your warrants.

