Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minnehaha County warrant program a success

Nearly 30 outstanding warrants were resolved by a warrant program offered by the Minnehaha County Jail this weekend.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 30 outstanding warrants were resolved by a warrant program offered by the Minnehaha County Jail this weekend.

The program waived the $25 fee for anyone looking to resolve a non-violent or misdemeanor bench warrant.

At a briefing Monday Morning, Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported that seven people utilized the program on Friday, and 11 utilized it Saturday.

A total of 29 warrants were taken off the system, and court dates were set for those who turned themselves in.

“The whole purpose of this is we want the warrants to get cleared up. We want you to have a fresh start to the new year. That will help the court systems out. That will help everyone out,” said Captain Phillips.

The program is something law enforcement hopes to do again throughout the year.

Go to Gotwarrants.org if you suspect you or someone you know has an outstanding warrant.

You can always call the jail if you have questions about your warrants.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash near Beresford
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Minnehaha County warrant program a success
Minnehaha County warrant program a success
Lincoln County group launches GoFundMe for prison legal fight
Lincoln County group launches GoFundMe for prison legal fight
Lincoln County group launches GoFundMe for prison legal fight
Lincoln County group launches GoFundMe for prison legal fight
2 women in Sioux City robbed at knifepoint while walking with their children