More nice temperatures through the week

Slight chance for a few flurries up north today
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for some fog in parts of southwest Minnesota this morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory that is in effect until 9 a.m. Watch out for low visibility and some slick spots!

We’re going to see plenty of sunshine through the rest of our Monday. Watch out for a few flurries in northern South Dakota today! I’m not expecting any accumulating snow, though. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. We’ll remain dry through the night, but some more fog could build in overnight which could create some visibility issues. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time tomorrow morning! There’s a slight chance for a few scattered snow showers tomorrow afternoon in the northeast corner of South Dakota, otherwise we’ll see a dry start to the new week. Highs will be cooler Tuesday -- in the 30s for most.

Temperatures will rebound as we head through the rest of the week. We’re looking at a lot of 40s for highs this week with a pretty good chance at some 50s by Thursday! Our 10 Day Forecast is looking mainly dry with a slight chance for some scattered showers in eastern portions of the area on Friday.

