NDSU head coach Matt Entz resigning at season's end

Will take linebacker coach position at USC following end of Bison’s FCS Playoff run
Has accepted assistant coaching position at USC
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The team that beat South Dakota yesterday in the FCS Quarterfinals is in the market for a new leader. North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz will resign at the end of the season to become linebackers coach at the University of Southern California.

Joining NDSU as their defensive coordinator in 2014, he was promoted to head coach in 2019 following the departure of Chris Klieman to Kansas State. In five seasons he’s gone 60-10, winning FCS National Championships in 2019 and 2021.

Entz will coach the Bison through the remainder of their playoff run which continues in the FCS Semifinals Saturday at Montana at 3:30 PM.

