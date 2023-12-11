Avera Medical Minute
Officials respond to 63 weather related crashes across North Dakota this weekend

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The weather made for a busy weekend for North Dakota law enforcement who responded to multiple crashes this weekend.

According to Captain Brian Niewind From Friday Dec. 8 - Sunday Dec. 10 North Dakota Highway Patrol in the Southeast portion of the state, responded to 25 crashes, four of those resulting in minor injuries. Officials also responded to 35 highway assists and 39 other weather related calls for service.

According to law enforcement across the entire state officials responded to 63 total crashes, nine of those injury crashes. NDHP also assisted in 82 highway assists and 127 weather related calls for service.

