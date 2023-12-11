Parkside too much for USF wrestlers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - USF Men’s Wrestling fell to No. 6 Wisconsin-Parkside, 39-7, today but landed two big wins for the Coo.

#20 Pauly Garcia fell to #3 Shane Corrigan in a 16-0 tech. fall at 125-pounds tonight. Garcia sits at 4-3 on the season and 1-1 against NSIC opponents.

#11 Beau Klingensmith defeated #17 Matt Chi in a 5-2 decision to give USF their first points of the day at 133-pounds. Klingensmith moves to 10-2 on the year and 1-1 against NSIC opponents while tabbing his second ranked victory this season.

Riley Fitzsimmons fell to #5 Cayden Henschel in a 12-3 major decision at 141-pounds. Fitzsimmons is now 1-7 on the season

#3 Jalen Spuhler defeated Cooper Sanders in a 18-2 tech. fall during the 149-pound match. Sanders moves to 4-6 on the year.

At 157-pounds, Jagger Tyler fell short in a 4-2 decision to #11 Ben Durocher. Tyler moves to 10-4 on the year and 0-2 against NSIC opponents.

Jayden Coulter fell to #12 Brady Schuh in a 2:04 pin at 165-pounds. Coulter is 6-4 on the season.

Ashtin Johnson fell to Brody Hemauer in a 0:56 pin at 174-pounds. Johnson is 3-5 on the season.

Timothy Lacina dropped the 184-pound match to #5 Reece Worachek in a 18-3 tech. fall. Lacina is now 2-5 on the year.

At 197-pounds, Daevon Vereen defeated Tunde Oroye by a 16-3 major decision to capture the Cougars second victory of the day. Vereen now stands at 7-4 on the season and 1-1 against NSIC opponents.

Logan Huckfelt fell to #15 Lloyd Reynolds at 285-pounds in a 20-5 tech. Fall. Huckfelt is now 0-2 on the season.

Lincoln Fink took on Lowell Arnold in an extra match at 165-pounds falling in a 15-0 tech. fall. Fink moves to 4-5 on the year.

The Cougars will be back in action Friday, December 15 when they host Nebraska Kearney at 5pm in the Stewart Center. USF will also host Minnesota West and Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday, December 17 at 11am and 2pm for their final duals of 2023.

