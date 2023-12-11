Avera Medical Minute
Rep. Dusty Johnson discusses reduction of helicopter tours in Senate committee

Tours above Mt Rushmore and the Badlands in South Dakota will come to an end soon.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday we covered a change in requirements for helicopter tours that would reduce the number of tours and in some cases shut down a business altogether. South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson took to the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigation to better understand the change.

The new requirement from the Air Tour Management Act of 2000 would require operators of tour services to be registered with the FAA and in the case of the Badlands or Mount Rushmore, stay half a mile away and at least 5,000 feet above.

Representative Johnson questioned Mark Schlaefli the owner and president of Rushmore Helicopters Inc. about the history of helicopter tours and the relationship companies that do them have with national parks like Mt. Rushmore. Schlaefli says despite no problems with parks in the past, tour companies were not included in the conversation to change requirements.

”If you and I were gonna design a better process of engagement what would that look like?” asked Rep. Johnson.

“That would be bringing all the stakeholders together in the development of the plans and that is actually required by (regulation) the word development is emphasized and that did not occur,” said Schlaefli

Schlaefli says he will have to stop all tours in the area as a result of the requirement but feels it could have been avoided with better communication. New tour requirements are set to take effect at the start of next year.

