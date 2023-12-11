Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man was arrested on Sunday evening for starting a fire in his car and vandalizing two casinos.

Sioux Falls police responded to a vandalism call at a casino in the 2700 block of E. 6th Street around 6 p.m.

A man showed up at the casino ranting and tipped over six video lottery machines. A couple of the machines were completely disabled, and the others were severely damaged.

The damage to the machines was estimated to be $90,000.

About 45 minutes later, the man entered a different casino in the 1400 block of E. 10th Street just before 7 p.m.

He tipped over two video lottery machines, which amounted to $30,000 dollars in damage.

Police had information including a vehicle description and license plate, but they were not having luck finding the man.

Then at about 2 a.m. on Monday, police received a call about a car fire in the 5500 block of E. 18th Street. It was the suspect’s car on fire, and the suspect was there on scene.

Officers began investigating and believe the suspect had started the fire in his own car.

The suspect — 43-year-old Erik Wahle from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Reckless Burning for starting the car fire and Intentional Damage to Property for the casinos and was placed on a parole hold.

