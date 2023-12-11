Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause

Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede will take on the Fargo Force on December 16, and the players will be wearing custom ugly sweater jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit the Salvation Army.

Fans are also encouraged to wear ugly sweaters for a chance to win Best Dressed Fan.

The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash involving a stolen vehicle
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Board of Regents will meet at South Dakota State University in Brookings,...
Board of Regents considers expanding in-state tuition to 3 more states

Latest News

Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause
Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause
Transformation Project provides new resources during holiday season
Transformation Project provides new resources during holiday season
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
A traveler moves through 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day...
Holiday crowds at airports and on highways are expected to be even bigger than last year