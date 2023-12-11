Sioux Falls Stampede to wear ugly sweaters for good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede will take on the Fargo Force on December 16, and the players will be wearing custom ugly sweater jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit the Salvation Army.

Fans are also encouraged to wear ugly sweaters for a chance to win Best Dressed Fan.

The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and ticket information can be found here.

