Three dead in Saturday morning crash involving a stolen vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are dead following a fatal accident involving a stolen vehicle in Lincoln County Saturday morning.

Near 5 a.m. Saturday morning, a stolen vehicle report led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to the discovery of a triple fatality on 291st Street near 468th Avenue.

The stolen vehicle originated from a nearby farm operation. A responding deputy and supervisor from operation suspected the individual who stole the vehicle had been involved in an accident. A search of nearby roadways led to the accident scene. At 5:37 a.m.. the deputy discovered a Dodge pickup truck that had left 291st Street, struck a field approach, and rolled multiple times, appearing to eject multiple occupants. Two individuals were deceased when deputy arrived and a third individual died on scene a short time later.

The fourth occupant of the vehicle appeared to leave the scene and stole a vehicle from a nearby farm operation following the accident. Law enforcement was able to locate the stolen vehicle and the fourth individual, hours later, at a residence in Beresford. Due to his injuries from the rollover accident, he was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation involved the South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Division of Investigation, Beresford Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Turner County Sheriff’s Department.

