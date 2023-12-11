Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Vermillion senior has a plan

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Vermillion senior has a plan
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tayden Wells knows exactly what he wants to do in the future, and it looks bright.

Tayden is a 4.0 student who said his teachers have pushed him.

“It shows and proves the teachers are doing their job that they’re asked to, to help us become really knowledgeable and help us take that step out into the real world,” said Tayden.

Tayden has a plan for what he wants to do in that real world. After attending a two-year college, he wants to be a utility lineman.

“Ultimately, it’s just kind of run in the family. My dad and uncle are utility linemen, and it’s just the fact that our country runs off these tradesmen. You know, I like being active and using my hands, doing hard work and stuff,” said Tayden.

“Tayden is determined, diligent, and very caring about what is going to happen with the rest of his life. He values hard work and doing the best he can in all of his classes and what he does outside of school as well” said Vermillion High School English teacher Gretchen Scoblic.

Tayden has lettered four years in soccer, a sport he’s also been involved in as a youth coach and referee. He’s watched the Tanagers that have gone before him.

“Trying to follow in the footprints of other students who have set the bar high, and keep that bar high so we have more previous students who try and meet that expectation,” said Tayden.

“He believes in learning constantly and doing better by others,” said Scoblic.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Tayden will receive a $250 scholarship from the Clay Union Electric Corporation, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

