Turnaround season has Coyotes looking to take next step in 2024

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes turnaround campaign from 3-8 in 2022 came to a close yesterday in the FCS Quarterfinals with a 45-17 loss to North Dakota State.

It was a sour end to an otherwise fantastic season that saw USD set the high water mark for most wins in the Division One Era with 10, most victories in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 7, and advance into the quarterfinals for the first time.

Those returning know it’s on them to keep raising the bar.

As of now the Coyotes are scheduled to return on September 7 with an FBS game at Wisconsin though they could yet add a 12th game to the schedule. The home slate will include Drake, Southern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Indiana State and the regular season finale will be a playoff rematch with NDSU. The Coyotes will go to Lamar, Murray State, Youngstown State, SDSU and UND.

