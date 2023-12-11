Avera Medical Minute
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa police arrested nine people for allegedly bolting themselves to a door at Kinnick Stadium, preventing University staff from entering on Saturday.

In criminal complaints, police said the group was protesting at around 4:30 p.m. when they chained themselves to an entrance door using u-bolts and shouted abusive language at police and University staff.

Police said they had to use bolt cutters to cut the protesters free of the door. They then had to lift the protesters off the ground and take them to police vehicles after they allegedly refused to comply.

Police said the group caused more than $200 damage during the protest.

The following people were charged with Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct and Interference with official acts for the incident:

  • Anthony Allou, 19, of Coralville
  • Ariele Andalon, 27, of Iowa City
  • Miriam Daoud, 22, of Cedar Rapids
  • Ella Doolittle, 22, of Council Bluffs
  • Jared Kula, 22, of North Liberty
  • Brian Nilles, 23, of Ashton
  • Clara Reynen, 26, of Iowa City,
  • Cassidy Slater-Scott, 24, of Iowa City
  • Gabriel Sperry, 26, of Iowa City

Police did not confirm what the group were protesting.

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
