Warmer weather giving motorcyclists more chances to ride this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This time of year, there are usually fewer motorcycles on the road, but with warmer weather staying in the upper midwest much longer, you might be seeing more motorcycles on the road than usual.

Winter brings out only the most hardcore biker riders and this winter there has been more. Motorcyclists will be on the roads unless there is snow or ice and it looks like they will have more time to ride this year.

“You’ll probably see a good ten to twenty percent of people who will ride no matter what,” said Ryan Smith, General Manager at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. “Those are the people who usually have touring bikes and get a little more wind protection, but it depends on how nice of a day. Some people put their bike up for the winter for storage, but a lot of people just keep it around. If it gets to be sixty degrees, you’ll see people getting their bikes out because it’s just so easy and just so fun.”

“A lot of people don’t have time to ride, so today is forty-some degrees out, you got the day off, it’s kind of you got to ride when you can ride,” described Dustin Harriman, the Director of Apparel and Licensing at J & L Harley-Davidson.

While warmer than usual, it still is not quite perfect motorcycle weather. Riding in colder weather is made even easier if bikers take the right precautions. Awareness of surroundings and watching speed is important year-round. Staying warm with gear such as jackets or gloves is helpful along with other equipment. Some jackets keep heat in by closing vents, while other products create heat by connecting to your bike. Harriman said that gloves are also one of the most important because hand control can be difficult if your hands get cold and hand control is everything when driving a motorcycle. Gloves for motorcyclists can come heated like the jackets and waterproof among other features. He doesn’t recommend the most expensive equipment always but recommends younger riders ask questions to experienced riders to help them get what they want.

“So, for cold weather gear obviously we need to keep something on top of our head that keeps that heat in,” explained Harriman. “So full-face helmets are kind of the way to go, especially this time of year. Sales the whole year, no matter if it’s summer or winter, full-faces are up almost a hundred percent.”

Harriman also noticed that lately their customers buying cold weather gear are younger than in previous years. Thus he suspects that most of the riders braving the elements this month are younger riders. Smith said that young and old customers alike have been in their store more often with the warmer weather.

“Business has been really good this year,” Smith said. “We just had our ladies’ night, which had over 300 ladies come out just to get some motorcycle stuff for themselves. With the weather continuing to be nice, business has been phenomenal. We’re really grateful to everybody in Sioux Falls for continuing to support us.”

Other drivers should be alert to the fact that they may still be sharing the road with motorcyclists for a little while longer.

“I’d say just to be aware we’re still out there,” Smith stated. “If it is decent weather, we’re still going to be riding, so the same rules apply for winter and summer. Just know we’re there.”

Like with sharing the road with semi-trucks this winter, it’s always a good idea to give a little bit of extra space if you do happen to see a motorcyclist this winter.

