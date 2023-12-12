Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, December 11th

SDSU Football, Athlete of the Week, Bergen Reilly and Baltic Boys Basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mark Gronowski is watching extra tape whenever possible to help his SDSU football team. Konner McQuillan has helped the Northwestern Red Raiders to 27 straight wins. Bergen Reilly’s freshman season with the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team has been amazing. And the Baltic boys basketball team knocked off 5th-ranked Dell Rapids.

