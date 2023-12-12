Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ron Rivett of Aberdeen, who is most known for being the founder of Super 8 Motels and My Place hotels, has passed away at age 83.

According to a death notice posted by Carlson Funeral Home, Rivett died on December 9 at the Baptist Medical Center in Miami, FL.

In the notice, Rivett is described as, “a student of life, passionate husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, and outdoorsman, Ron’s life and legacy are as large as his personality and smile.”

Rivett is a 1963 graduate of Northern State University and opened the first Super 8 Motel in Aberdeen in 1974.

Arrangements are pending with Carlsen Funeral Home & Crematory.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.