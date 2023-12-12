Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ron Rivett of Aberdeen, who is most known for being the founder of Super 8 Motels and My Place hotels, has passed away at age 83.

According to a death notice posted by Carlson Funeral Home, Rivett died on December 9 at the Baptist Medical Center in Miami, FL.

In the notice, Rivett is described as, “a student of life, passionate husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, and outdoorsman, Ron’s life and legacy are as large as his personality and smile.”

Rivett is a 1963 graduate of Northern State University and opened the first Super 8 Motel in Aberdeen in 1974.

Arrangements are pending with Carlsen Funeral Home & Crematory.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash near Beresford
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
FILE - Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023,...
Former Fox host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming network with interviews and commentary

Latest News

Why Shangri-La was the only applicant for Minnehaha County marijuana dispensary license
Why Shangri-La was the only applicant for Minnehaha County marijuana dispensary license
Why 'Shangri-la' was county's only applicant for dispensary?
Rose Cordier-Beauvais, 70, visits the gravesite of her grandson, Honor Beauvais, at St. Thomas...
Remembering Honor: A year after blizzard ravaged Rosebud, boy’s death raises questions
If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come...
Gov. Reynolds calls Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol building ‘objectionable’