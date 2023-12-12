Baltic boys upset 5th-ranked Dell Rapids in their home floor Monday

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Dell Rapids boys were looking to keep their record perfect Monday night in Baltic. But the Bulldogs had other ideas.

You just kind of know it’s going to be your night when you hit back to back buzzer beaters in the first half. Blake Hookie’s finger roll beat the first quarter buzzer. And then Hookie did it again to end the half thanks to a great pass from Jack Erickson. The Bulldogs led by 6 in the first half before Jack Henry gave Dells the lead.

But the Bulldogs had the upper hand after intermission and came away with a 58-49 win.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.