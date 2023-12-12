Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bergen Reilly's freshman season with the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team has been amazing

Huskers play in Final Four Thursday night in Tampa against Pitt
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) -It’s been an incredible year for O’Gorman standout Bergen Reilly as setter for the top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers.

And they are now 2 wins away from a National Championship in Florida. Bergen had confidence going into the season that she could contribute to her team’s success. She was named Big Ten setter of the year as a true freshman.

So it’s probably exceeded her wildest dreams. From the 92,000 at Volleyball Day in Lincoln to making the Final 4 and being a huge key to her team’s success.

Nebraska freshman setter Bergen Reilly says, “Yeah it’s unbelievable coming in freshman year and making it this far. I think we all knew we had the capability to do it and we all had the belief that we could. I just don’t know if we knew it could actually happen and now that it’s here it’s just so awesome that I get to be a part of it.”

The top-ranked Huskers take on Pittsburg at 6 o’clock on Thursday night in Tampa in the semi’s... The Huskers bring a 32-1 record into the match.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash near Beresford
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program

Latest News

Konner McQuillan is wrapping up his brilliant Northwestern career in another NAIA title game
Konner McQuillan does whatever it take to help Northwestern win
SDSU's Mark Gronowski is a student of the game
SDSU's Mark Gronowski is a student of the game
Baltic boys upset 5th-ranked Dell Rapids Monday night in hoops
Baltic boys upset 5th-ranked Dell Rapids in their home floor Monday
10pm Sportscast Monday, December 11th
10pm Sportscast Monday, December 11th