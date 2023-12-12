Bergen Reilly's freshman season with the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team has been amazing

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) -It’s been an incredible year for O’Gorman standout Bergen Reilly as setter for the top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers.

And they are now 2 wins away from a National Championship in Florida. Bergen had confidence going into the season that she could contribute to her team’s success. She was named Big Ten setter of the year as a true freshman.

So it’s probably exceeded her wildest dreams. From the 92,000 at Volleyball Day in Lincoln to making the Final 4 and being a huge key to her team’s success.

Nebraska freshman setter Bergen Reilly says, “Yeah it’s unbelievable coming in freshman year and making it this far. I think we all knew we had the capability to do it and we all had the belief that we could. I just don’t know if we knew it could actually happen and now that it’s here it’s just so awesome that I get to be a part of it.”

The top-ranked Huskers take on Pittsburg at 6 o’clock on Thursday night in Tampa in the semi’s... The Huskers bring a 32-1 record into the match.

