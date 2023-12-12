Cooler today with some warmer weather for the rest of this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A weak cold front has move through the region causing the wind to switch to the northwest and bring in cooler air for our Tuesday. Highs today will be stuck in the low to mid 30s, which is actually where we should be this time of year. We could also see a few light snow showers develop in south central South Dakota and move east this afternoon. Anything that does fall will be very light and will break apart while moving east.

Temperatures will rebound as we head through the rest of the week. We’re looking at a lot of 40s for highs with a pretty good chance at some 50s by Thursday! Our 10 Day Forecast is looking mainly dry with a slight chance for some scattered showers in eastern portions of the area on Friday. This weekend we’ll be in the 40s for highs with more sunshine.

The precipitation trend is to look to keep us overall dry as our chances for a white Christmas continue to slowly dwindle.

