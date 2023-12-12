The dangers of gambling addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Lottery has released its annual report showing some staggering numbers, including $1.1 billion being put into video lottery machines across the state. The rise in video lottery and all forms of gambling prompted us to take a closer look at gambling addiction and the impact that it has.

“We see a lot of gamblers who come in and most of them are really hurting,” said Matt Walz, a Keystone Treatment Center representative. “Most of them are in debt anywhere from $20,000, to $100,000 to $1 million in the hole.”

Keystone Treatment Center has the only in-patient gambling treatment program in the state.

“If a person starts gambling and they really like the feeling and they really love the effect and they can’t wait to do it again there’s a higher likelihood that there could be a problem,” Walz said.

Keystone sees patients for a variety of addictions including meth, heroin, and opioids. Walz explains that gambling can create similar neurological effects.

“For compulsive gamblers when they’re gambling, the same chemicals are going off in their brain as if they were high on cocaine,” Walz said.

Walz says his patients oftentimes reach a point of desperation where they feel like they have one of two choices, either commit crimes.

“They’ll look at property crimes, burglary, they look at robbery or embezzlement from their employer,” Walz said.

Or they’ll choose to take their own life.

“Gambling has a rate of suicide that far exceeds rates of suicides for all other addictions,” Walz said.

Meth is also a concern. When Walz asks meth addicts where they get it, gambling is usually involved.

“They state that they are usually going into a casino. Wait for their meth dealer to show up. Buy their meth and they’ll use it either on-premise or in the car or somewhere and they’ll often go back into the casino and continue gambling,” Walz said.

It’s why Walz says continuing to have the conversation about gambling addiction is so important.

“If we in South Dakota are concerned about addressing crime, suicide, meth, then it’s incumbent that we continuously reevaluate our relationship with gambling,” Walz said.

If you or a loved one have been impacted by gambling addiction and wish to reach out for help several resources are listed below.

South Dakota Gambling Hotline: 1-888-781-HELP

Keystone Treatment Center

SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

South Dakota Lottery, responsible play

