Good Night Theatre Collective presents ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

A festive holiday favorite in the form of a musical radio play is coming to the Washington Pavilion this weekend!
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A festive holiday favorite in the form of a musical radio play is coming to the Washington Pavilion this weekend!

Director Whitney Rappana joined us in studio to talk about the holiday production.

The Good Night Theatre Collective will stage “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Dec. 14 - 16.

Though performances sold out, a limited number of tickets have been added and are available at goodnighttheatre.com/miracle.

