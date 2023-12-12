Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Reynolds calls Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol building ‘objectionable’

If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come...
If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come across a holiday display that will surely grab your attention.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding a controversial holiday display at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines.

The display is from the Satanic Temple. It features a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, spoke to KCCI and said it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Gov. Reynolds said the display is “objectionable” in a statement on Tuesday:

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable. In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash near Beresford
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
FILE - Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023,...
Former Fox host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming network with interviews and commentary

Latest News

Rose Cordier-Beauvais, 70, visits the gravesite of her grandson, Honor Beauvais, at St. Thomas...
Remembering Honor: A year after blizzard ravaged Rosebud, boy’s death raises questions
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote
On Sunday, the Table Ministry — a church that worships at Shenanigans Sports Bar in Sioux...
The Table Ministry holds ‘Live Nativity’
Borderline Butchering, Brandon, SD.
South Dakota’s butcher shortage creating a challenge for hunters