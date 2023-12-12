Konner McQuillan does whatever it take to help Northwestern win

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -After making the 305 mile trip north from Kansas in 2019, Orange City and Northwestern College quickly became a home away from home for Konner McQuillan. “This is my family from home. These coaches invest in us and we invest in each other. And to have a culture like this, not on the field, but off the field, is so special that can’t be re-created anywhere else. It’s second to none.” McQuillan says.

Not long after he’d be making regular house calls out of the Red Raider backfield. “Konner he’s been a playmaker for us the last four years. Been a huge part of our offense and it’s been fun because he’s really continued to grow as a running back. He’s such a threat to score every time he touches the football. He’s a great weapon out of the backfield catching the ball as well.” Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty says.

After redshirting his first year Konner stepped into an experienced and veteran team during the 2020 COVID season, making an immediate impact on the Red Raiders national runner-up team, while learning the ropes. “There’s some great players like Shane Solberg and Tyson Kooima who tried and instill in me of leaving the jersey better than how you found it. And that’s kind of instilled in me the same thing with these young guys. When me and the older guys are gone and we can’t really directly impact it anymore those guys can carry on the culture and their own legacy.” Konner says.

Each season McQuillan progressively improved, earning All-Conference honors in every one and helping Northwestern win the NAIA National Championship last season.

And he saved his best for last. “It’s fun to see Konner and this class just continue to build on that and leave their own legacy this year. He’s really grown as a leader for us this year and a tone setter for us on offense.” McCarty says.

In his senior season Konner has set career highs with more than 1,300 yards rushing, nearly 500 receiving, and 26 total touchdowns. He’s now fifth all-time in Red Raider history with just under 3,600 career rushing yards.

And there’d be no better gift to leave his Northwestern football family. “McCarty talked about just enjoying the moment. It’s like it’s just yesterday I walked into our dorms and I was trying to move in and figure out everything and it’s all flown by so fast. Trying to understand that moment but also do what has to be done.” Konner says.

...than a second straight national title. In Orange City, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

