Local law enforcement raises funds for Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officers in Sioux Falls traded in their badges to serve a different cause in the annual ‘Tip a Cop’ fundraiser.

The event took place at Texas Roadhouse in Sioux Falls on the evening of December 11.

All “special” tips and donations received from the event went directly to help the 2,700 athletes and 26 sports programs supported by Special Olympics South Dakota.

“These guys are great. We go table to table talking to people. We are telling a couple dad jokes, we are clearing some tables, working side-by-side with athletes, and we haven’t broken a dish yet, but we got a couple hours yet so hopefully, that streak lasts,” said Sioux Falls Police Community Resource Officer Brady Lieuwen.

Sioux Falls Police, Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Sheriffs all got to participate in the fundraiser.

