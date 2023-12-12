Avera Medical Minute
Mighty Corson Art Players to present ‘Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mighty Corson Art Players are getting ready to present their next show, and members of the cast stopped by Dakota News Now to give us a preview.

Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner by Pat Cook will run from December 15 - 17, and ticket information can be found here.

Spearfish man convicted in 2022 shooting death of his wife
