Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Registered voters in the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District will decide for the second time Tuesday if they approve of a $15.95 million bond that would create a new school.

Oldham-Ramona and Rutland is one of the newest school districts to consolidate to combat shrinking enrollment, and top educators are now scrambling to figure out how can stay alive over the next five years for their 323 students.

A new, $30 million school is the suggested solution. The school would be located at U.S. Highway 81 and 223rd St. — close to the geographic center of the three communities.

After an $18.8 million bond vote failed 305 to 277 back in September, a second vote takes place on December 12. This time, voters will be deciding on a $15.95 million bond after the school board cut $2.65 million from the initial building plan.

For the bond to go through, 60 percent of residents would have to vote “yes.” Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voting locations include the Ramona gym, the Rutland gym and the Oldham gym.

Superintendent Dawn Hoeke addressed concerns over the bond vote in a YouTube video from the district on December 7.

